According to the latest forecast from meteorologists at the Met Office, light snow will start falling in Chesterfield at 7am tomorrow. Then...

8am: HEAVY SNOW

9am: HEAVY SNOW

10am: HEAVY SNOW

11am: HEAVY SNOW

LIVE UPDATES: 'Significant, disruptive' snow is expected in Derbyshire

Midday: HEAVY SNOW

1pm: HEAVY SNOW

2pm: LIGHT SNOW

3pm: LIGHT SNOW

4pm: LIGHT SNOW

5pm: LIGHT SNOW

6pm: LIGHT SNOW

7pm: LIGHT SNOW

8pm: LIGHT SNOW

9pm: LIGHT SNOW

10pm: LIGHT SNOW