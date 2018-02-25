LATEST FORECAST: Expect snow on these days and times in Chesterfield

According to the latest Met Office forecast, this is when the people of Chesterfield can expect snow next week. The forecast is, of course, subject to change...
Tuesday 6am: heavy snow
Tuesday 9am: heavy snow
Tuesday noon: heavy snow
Tuesday 3pm: light snow
Wednesday noon: light snow shower
Wednesday 3pm: light snow shower
Wednesday 9pm: light snow shower
Friday 3am: light snow
Friday 6am: heavy snow
Friday 9am: light snow
Friday noon: heavy snow
Friday 3pm: light snow
Friday 6pm: light snow
Friday 9pm: light snow
Saturday 12.01am: light snow
Saturday 3am: light snow
Saturday 6am: light snow
Saturday 9am: light snow
Saturday noon: light snow
Saturday 9pm: light snow
