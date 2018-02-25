LATEST FORECAST: Expect snow on these days and times in Chesterfield

According to the latest Met Office forecast, this is when the people of Chesterfield can expect snow next week. The forecast is, of course, subject to change...

Tuesday 6am: heavy snow

Tuesday 9am: heavy snow

Tuesday noon: heavy snow

Tuesday 3pm: light snow

Wednesday noon: light snow shower

Wednesday 3pm: light snow shower

Wednesday 9pm: light snow shower

Friday 3am: light snow

Friday 6am: heavy snow

Friday 9am: light snow

Friday noon: heavy snow

Friday 3pm: light snow

Friday 6pm: light snow

Friday 9pm: light snow

Saturday 12.01am: light snow

Saturday 3am: light snow

Saturday 6am: light snow

Saturday 9am: light snow

Saturday noon: light snow

Saturday 9pm: light snow

