Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Valerie Boyall, 31, of Church Street, Waingroves, Ripley. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance on the A610 at Langley Mill. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kendle Booth, 20, of Belper Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Belper Street, Ilkeston. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Belper Street, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Belper Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear on Belper Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty

Joseph Morrell, 30, of Palmerstone Street, Underwood, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Lime Avenue, at Langley Mill, Heanor. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for four years. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Lime Avenue, at Langley Mill, Heanor. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Lime Avenue, at Langley Mill, Heanor. No separate penalty.

Mark Beales, 36, of Trenton Drive, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove on a restricted road on Draycott Road, at Sawley, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely at 37mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mark Bennet, 50, of Town Street, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove on a restricted road, namely Mansfield Road, at South Normanton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 36mph. Fined £70 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Simon John Beresforde, 49, of Mill Lane, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove on a restricted road, namely Mansfield Road, at Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 40mph. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Assault

Craig Glew, 46, of Top Row, Jacksdale. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Kevin Paul Clarke, 27, of Peveril Crescent, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £75 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 25, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Drugs

Nicholas Kearney, 57, of Gladstone Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to attempting to possess a quantity of mamba, a controlled class B drug. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Adam Thorpe, 20, of no fixed address, but care-of Horace Avenue, Stapleford, for mail purposes. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £31.76 belonging to the Co-op, at Breaston, Derby. Must pay £270.80 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £27 belonging to the Co-op, at Breaston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £60.28 belonging to the Co-op at Breaston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing deodorant valued at £30 belonging to Boots, on High Street, at Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £31.76 belonging to the Co-op, at Breaston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £38 belonging to the Co-op, at Breaston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat valued at £52 belonging to the Co-op, at Breaston. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force for thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original three thefts which were subject to the community order. These included stealing an Xbox from Horace Avenue, at Stapleford, stealing a gift set valued at £25 belonging to Boots on High Street, at Long Eaton, and stealing food valued at £19.80 belonging to Sainsbury’s, on Derby Road, at Stapleford. Committed to custody for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Holly Bennett, 33, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of stealing perfume valued at £133 belonging to Boots, on Giltbrook Retail Park, Ikea Way, Giltbrook, and stealing trainers and socks valued at £53.98 belonging to Decathlon on Giltbrook Retail Park. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Nigel Wayne Oliver, 55, of Hayeswood Road, Stanley Common, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing money at The Standing Order pub, on Irongate, Derby. Must pay £400 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 16, 2019, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Other

Christopher David Boulton, 31, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to being on Normanton Road, Derby, which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Fined £50 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Raymond Sisson, 47, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating at Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for stealing clothing worth £140 belonging to Peacocks at Ilkeston. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence of stealing clothing belonging to Peacocks at Ilkeston. Committed an offence during the period of another suspended sentence which had been imposed for three thefts. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original three thefts which were subject to this suspended sentence order. These included stealing socks and a pair of trainers valued at £3.99 and £49.99 belonging to Decathlon at Giltbrook Retail Park, on Ikea Way, stealing two boxes of perfume valued at £130 belonging to Boots, at Giltbrook Retail Park, and stealing a dog collar and lead valued at £20 belonging to Pets at Home, at Giltbrook Retail Park. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Kurtis Luke Marshall, 28, of Bridge Street, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of stealing a bicycle at Derby Road, Long Eaton, and assault by beating at Derby. Committed to custody for 20 weeks.

Connor Smith, 18, of Gregory Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with a youth rehabilitation order by failing to attend supervision appointments. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the youth rehabilitation order including assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Gallows Inn Playing Fields, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, and possessing a knife in a public place at Gallows Inn Playing Fields without lawful authority or good reason. Community order to last until March 25, 2020, with an Attendance Centre Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.