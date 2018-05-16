Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including mid-Derbyshire defendants

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court are listed below concerning mid-Derbyshire defendants as published in the May 17 editions of The Belper News, Ilkeston Advertiser and Ripley and Heanor News.

Theft

June Samantha Jackson, 32, of Horsendale Avenue, Jacksondale. Pleaded guilty to stealing Persil and coffee. Fined £80 and must pay £34.91 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Scott Dean Foster, 28, of Briar Gate, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £677 and must pay a £67 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Elizabeth Dickinson, 29, of Chapel Street, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 29, 2019, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Mark Whitfield, 51, of Eaton Bank, Little Eaton, Belper. Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Fitzgerald, 60, of Windsor Court, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £346 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. A further speeding offence proved in his absence. No separate penalty. Must pay £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Paul Wylie, 34, of Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from driving for four years.

Bharat Patel, 63, of Stamford Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £594 and must pay a £59 victim surcharge and £558 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Grantham, 58, of Banks Road, Toton. Found guilty of permitting someone to use a vehicle in Heanor when there was not in force in relation to that use a policy of insurance. Fined £280 and must pay a £28 victim surcharge and £340 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew David Bower, 37, of St John’s Street, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Raducu Cenusa, 24, of Derby Road, Heanor. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Antonio Iacovitti, 44, of Regent street, Sandiacre. Plea guilty under the Single Justice Procedure of speeding. Fined £143 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lisa Jayne Morgan, 37, of Hart Avenue, Sandiacre. Plea guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding. Fined £93 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Samantha Jane Smith, 42, of Holly Hill Road, Selston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Connor John Bamford, 22, of Graham Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Assault

Luke Daniel Davies, 28, of Powtrell Place, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £450 and must pay a £45 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jack Booker, 18, of Gladstone Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of racially aggravated assault at Langley Mill. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Attendance Centre Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £150 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Joseph William Marriott, 21, of Derby Road, Long Eaton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until May 1, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 41, of Market Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and consuming alcohol in public which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until June 26, 2018, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Nick Teather, of Market Place, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he deposited litter, namely a cigarette end, in Market Place, Long Eaton. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Stephen James Haugh, 39, of Bourne Drive, Langley Mill. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of possessing a synthetic cannabinoid, a class B drug. Must pay £60 costs. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months.

Adam Lee Higton, 39, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to having an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar, in public with which he threatened another person. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Ian Patrick Bancroft, 49, of Windermere Avenue, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Aaron Richard Churchill, 25, of Oakleys Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Suspended sentence order which was imposed for assault by beating, damage to a door and window and for failing to surrender to custody. Suspended sentence order now varied to 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months with 40 hours of unpaid work and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Nathan George Baranow, 28, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but amended with the compliance date extended with all requirements to be completed by December 11, 2018. Fined £30 and must pay £60 costs.

Paul Geoffrey Short, 31, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison after confirming to his supervising officer that he had not been residing at an approved address. Supervision default order made so the defendant must now comply with a 30 day curfew with electronic monitoring. Must pay £60 costs.

Laura Leanne Woolston, 25, of Swan Court, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to five days. Original Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue.