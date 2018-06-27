Latest Derby magistrates’ court results from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results from the Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor areas are listed below.

Motoring

Joyce Roe, 52, of Richmond Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Stanton New Road, Ilkeston. Fined £198 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Adam Daniel Matkin, 33, of Coppice Drive, Marlpool, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Burnt House Road, Heanor. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eighteen weeks suspended for 24 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.

Tileasha Leanne Goffe, 28, of Shackleton Close, Strelley. Pleaded guilty to speeding at Tibshelf, at Junctions 28 to 35a, of the M1 motorway. Fined £126 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Curtis Jones, 27, of Chapel Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Mill Yard, Leabrooks. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Mill Yard, Leabrooks. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Toker, 20, of Marsh Lane, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Codnor Lane, at Codnor Gate, Ripley, without insurance. Fined £320 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Codnor Lane, at Codnor Gate, Ripley, without due care and attention. Fined £320. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Derek White, 58, of Carnforth Close, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Church Lane, at Morley, without due care and attention. Fined £103 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Lisa Nicholls, 39, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Bolsover Road, at Shuttlewood, when the front offside wheel was fitted with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle constructed or adapted to carry no more than eight passengers in addition to the driver when the grooves of the tread pattern of the front nearside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty.

Other

Vicki Skevington, 39, of Arthur Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being the keeper of horses which were found straying on or at the side of a highway on the slip road from the A61 Derby Road roundabout to the A38 at Alfreton. Fined £88 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Bridgette Twiname, 49, of Brook Avenue, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being the keeper of horses which were found straying on or at the side of a highway on the slip road from the A61 Derby Road roundabout to the A38 at Alfreton. Fined £90 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 41, of Market Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to causing harassment at Queen Street Baptist Chapel, Ilkeston, breaching the conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge, Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Jonathan Slack, 25, of Henshaw Gardens, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied and with 20 hours of unpaid work and original requirements including unpaid work to continue. Must pay £65 costs.

Jack Douglas Baldwin, 25, of Norman Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing coffee valued at £16 belonging to Farm Foods at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to attempting to steal coffee belonging to Farm Foods, at the Albion Centre, on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for four offences of assaulting a police officer and a theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing air fresheners and cleaning products valued at £51.12 belonging to the Co-op, at Somercotes, and four counts of assaulting a police officer, at High Street, Somercotes. Committed to prison for 30 weeks.

Matthew Pond, 31, of Bridge Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a wall at Ilkeston. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Donson, 29, of Trevone Avenue, Stapleford. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation that he was someone else to make a gain for himself to acquire a mobile telephone handset and account from O2. Must pay £720 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation by acquiring a Barclaycard in someone else’s name intending to make a gain of goods and services. Must pay £600 compensation. Community order to last until June 12, 2019, with a Prohibited Activity Requirement not to got to a specified address, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Bechir Jaziri, 38, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone at Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order to last until June 12, 2019.

Theft

Christopher Paul Walker, 33, of Ray Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to the Co-op on Heanor Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £60 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Scott Daniel John Smith, 39, of Norbury Way, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including seven counts of stealing meat belonging to the Co-op on Ladywood Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £60 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Drugs

Jack Kerr, 19, The Pencil Works, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied. Suspended sentence imposed for the offence at Sandiacre of supplying a quantity of cannabis to another at St Giles Community Hall, on Church Drive, Sandiacre, to be varied. Now committed to detention for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with 50 hours of unpaid work and operational period extended by six months to 18 months from 12 months. Original requirements including unpaid work to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Assault

Darren Williams, 52, of Richmond Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £650 costs. Community order to last until June 12, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until June 12, 2019.