Latest Derby magistrates’ court results for Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court for the Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor areas are listed below.

Motoring

Keegan Josh Parker, 18, of Whysall Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to knowing that a Vauxhall Astra had been taken without the consent of the owner and drove the vehicle on Wilmot Street, at Heanor. Community order to last until May 13, 2019, with an Attendance Centre Requirement. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using the Vauxhall Astra on Wilmot Street without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Godfrey Cilia, 68, of Grange Farm Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information about the driver of a vehicle, namely a Mercedes V250, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary at Ripley and elsewhere. Fined £660. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Alan Moore, 84, of Derby Road, Lower Kilburn, Belper. Pleaded guilty to driving on the A38 southbound sliproad without due care and attention. Fined £600 and must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Mataio Kiyiya Salvatore, 33, of Hallam Way, West Hallam. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anthony Robert Bown, 60, of Norman Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence after having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Cameron Michael Clark, 22, of Pease Hill, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Heather Field-Enticott, 26, of Main Road, Stretton, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence after having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nigel Michael Dennis Finch, 25, of Stanhope Street, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating the identification of a driver of a vehicle, namely a motorcycle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence after having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christine Lloyd, 71, of Station Street, Ilkeston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle, namely a Vauxhall, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence after having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle, a Vauxhall, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Claire Mee, 43, of Stafford Street, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely a Mitsubishi, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence after having been required to do so by Derbyshire Constabulary. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Maurice Dixon, 26, of Ploughman’s Drive, Shepshed, Loughborough. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating at Asda Stores, on Midland Street, Long Eaton. Must pay £100 compensation and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months.

Assault

John Osbourne, 28, of Broxtowe Avenue, Kimberley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months because incident in public car park regarded as disgraceful. Must pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.

Daniel Williams, 26, of Matlock Road, Broadholme, Belper. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until May 15, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement up to a maximum of 20 days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £450 costs.

Linzie Gray, 32, of Barlow Drive South, Awsworth, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty at Market Place, Ilkeston. Fined £80 and must pay a £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a further officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation.

Other

Mark Carson Maternaghan, 53, of Ray Street, Heanor. Found guilty of intentionally touching a woman when that touching was sexual and when she did not consent. Community order to last until May 14, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement up to a maximum of 30 days with 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £300 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Joe Yeo, 24, of Wesley Street, Ilkeston, Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by dishonestly making a false representation by claiming a cash card owned by someone else was his to use in order to buy online goods valued at £454.17. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £454.17 in compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.

Emma Clarke, 38, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer, Committed to prison for 14 days.

Simon Carl Bradley, 34, of Windermere Road, Long Eaton. Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £5,375.28 in respect of the periods 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. To pay £5,375.28 or in default to serve 56 days suspended.

Billy Lee Moyes, 28, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Fiesta by jumping on the roof and bonnet and kicking the windscreen. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing a packet of teacakes and biscuits valued at £2 belonging to Poundland. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Theft

Rhyce Langley, 18, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing two legs of lamb valued at £20 belonging to Farm Food Stores. Fined £40 and must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing three gammon steaks and three mini-fillets totalling £18 belonging to McColls. Must pay £18 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing two legs of lamb valued at £20 belonging to Farm Food Stores. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing DVDs valued at £50 belonging to Asda Stores. Pleaded guilty to stealing eight steaks valued at £37.84 belonging to Aldi Stores. Must pay £37.84 in compensation. Community order to last until May 16, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of 14 days.