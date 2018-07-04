Latest court results from the Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor areas

The latest results from Derby and Chesterfield magistrates’ courts for the Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor areas are listed below.

Theft

Court

James Thomas William Bannister, 34, of Marsh Lane Crescent, Belper. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat joints valued at £50 belonging to Aldi Stores. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Sharon Clarke, 58, of Skeavingtons Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing goods valued at £36.18 belonging to Aldi Stores. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until June 17, 2019, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of 12 days. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for a theft. Suspended sentence of eight weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months amended by extending the operational period to 15 months.

Matthew Cook, 29, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing deodorant valued at £55.98 belonging to Boots, on High Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to another count of stealing deodorant valued at £50 belonging to Boots, on High Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to a further count of stealing deodorant valued at £50 belonging to Boots, on High Street, at Long Eaton. Must pay £155.98 compensation and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Ben Luke Jacombs, 30, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing two headlice lotions valued at £7.98 belonging to Savers Health and Beauty. Must pay £7.98 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Other

Liam Donovan Cornwall, 33, of Melton Court, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards a police officer. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until June 17, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to a maximum of nine days.

James Sands Edwards, 42, of Sandbed Lane, Bargate, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to attending the address of a specific person and made direct contact which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of harassment. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of harassment which was subject to the suspended sentence order imposed for contacting the same person when he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order. Committed to custody for 20 weeks.

Timothy Brian Barnsley, 42, of Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a front door, a mirror, television and wardrobe at a property. Must pay £1,577 in compensation. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jake Andrew Scarle, 25, of Openacre, Ironville. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window on Market Street, at Ironville. Fined £80 and must pay £150 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Paul Clarke, 65, of Whitwell Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jamil Ahmed, 33, of Holborn Avenue, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Tibshelf on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, between junctions 28 and 35a, at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour namely 68mph contrary to the Local Traffic Order. Fined £135 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £160 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sean Junior Lewis Clarke, 23, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle, namely a Volkswagen Golf, on Traffic Street, Derby, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood, namely ten microgrammes, exceeded the specified limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kylie Briggs, 34, of The Croft, South Normanton. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that she drive a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anthony Collins, 53, of Sherwood Street, Newton, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Assault

Jayse Smith, 20, of High Lane East, West Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £148 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Simon Woodall, 50, of Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £380 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs.