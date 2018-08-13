Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

The following people from the Chesterfield area have recently appeared before the courts.

BREACH

Graham Green, 59, of No Fixed Address. Without reasonable excuse, was within an exclusion zone outlined in a criminal behaviour order and was drinking alcohol from an open vessel in a public place in Chesterfield. Jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay victim surcharge of £115. Offence so serious as this was the defendant’s eight breach.

David Lee, 55, of Chigwell Way, Chesterfield. Being a person who had been sentenced to imprisonment, for a term of six years, had in his possession firearms, namely three air rifles. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £115. Offence so serious due to being warned by probation service and history of firearms offences.

Dean Green, 37, of Longcroft Court, Chesterfield. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Jailed for 14 days.

DISORDER

Andrew Knights, 38, of Westwood Road, Calow. With intent to cause complainant harassment, alarm or distress, use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Also destroyed items of clothing of an unknown value belonging to her. Community order made with programme requirement. Must participate in a building better relationships programme and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £315 along with court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85. Restraining order imposed to protect complainant.

Michelle Thorpe, 40, of Foljambe Road, Chesterfield. In a public place, namely the Dale Road rest area, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Fined £80. Must also pay £85 court costs and a £0 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Janet Brown, 69, of Longcroft Close, Chesterfield. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a Nissan Juke, on Ankerbold Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from driving or obtaining a licence for 12 months. Fined £102. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Conor Philip Golds, 20, of The Crescent, Brimington. Without the consent of the owner, took a conveyance, namely a Vauxhall Corsa and used it on Holywell Street without a driving licence or insurance policy in place. Driving record endorsed with six points. Nyst carrt out 80 hours of unpaid work. Also fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 court costs.

Kelly Benton, 40, of Ashover Road, Chesterfield. Drove a motor vehicle, namely a VW Sharan, on Corporation Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it her breath, namely 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Offence so serious as very high reading and driving into busy railway station. Disqualified from driving or obtaining a licence for 30 months. Must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and court costs of £85.

DRUGS

Alistair Mott, 22, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield. Had in his possession a quantity of cannabis and cannabis resin, a controlled drug of Class B. Fined £200. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Luke Hobley, 21, of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield. At Spire Walk Business Park, hand in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B, and seven Tramadol capsules, a controlled drug of Class C. Fined £80.

THEFT

Laura Naylor, 35, of Devon Drive, Brimington. Stole seven prescriptions of a value unknown. Committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely that she altered a doctor’s prescription by overwriting the amount and type of medicine which was different to what she was prescribed, intending to make a gain. Was also found guilty of failing to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Justice Centre, having been released on bail. Jailed for 18 weeks. Offence so serious due to totality of offending and failure to comply with orders. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 court costs.

ASSAULT

Christy Morland, 39, of Trinity Close, Chesterfield. Assaulted two females. Ordered to pay £225 in compensation and a £40 fine. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

Raymond Bousfield, 63, of St Margarets Drive, Chesterfield. Assaulted a male and a female by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £300 court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

Matthew Hurst, 25, of Poolsbrook Road, Poolsbrook. Assaulted a female by beating her. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Must also pay £300 in court costs, a £60 fine and £30 victim surcharge.

DAMAGE

Liam Shaw, 23, of Moston Walk, Chesterfield. Without lawful excuse, damaged a window to the value of £250 belonging to Now and Then shop. Ordered to pay £250 in compensation and a £166 fine. Must also pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.