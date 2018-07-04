The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the July 4 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Michelle Eggleston, 49, of Nursery Drive, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darryl Travis Robert Andrews, 44, of Main Street, Palterton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £461 and must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to fraudulently using a registration mark. Fined £461.

Stephen Andrew Birds, 45, of Masson Hill View, Matlock. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Kylie Briggs, 34, of The Croft, South Normanton. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Leslie Brown, 47, of Hawkins Drive, Ridgeway. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate. Fined £76. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anthony Collins, 53, of Sherwood Street, Newton, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jade Leanne Henley, 26, of Carsington Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £123 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Courtney Heslop, 22, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ross Jefferson, 42, of Grange Lane, Barlow. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he was speeding. Fined £384 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Ian Robert Leigh, 32, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Jason Lee Lyttle, 31, of Lightwood Road, Marsh Lane. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kit Prime, 36, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Richardson, 34, of Derby Road, Old Tupton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

James Leslie Herberts, 39, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three bottles of gin belonging to ASDA. Must pay £108 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat belonging to the Co-operative. Must pay £219.80 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat belonging to Spar. Must pay £150 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing coffee belonging to the Co-operative. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of stealing meat belonging to Spar. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of stealing meat belonging to the Spar. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of whiskey belonging to ASDA. Community order to last until June 21, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Neil Freeman, 33, of Welbeck Street, Creswell. Proved in absence that he stole chocolate bars belonging to Lidl. Fined £60 and must pay £3.96 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicky Philip Timothy Cann, 28, of Charlesworth Street, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to stealing sandwiches belonging to Co-operative Foods. Fined £40 and must pay £11.60 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kelly Marie Newton, 35, of Hill Top, Bolsover. Proved in absence that she stole vodka belonging to the Co-op. Fined £220 and must pay £11.79 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Proved in absence she stole more vodka belonging to the Co-op. No separate penalty.

Drugs

Steven John Holland, 36, of Farm Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Zopiclone tablets, a controlled class C drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing Subutex tablets, a controlled class C drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Steven Patrick Wilson, 57, of Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing heroin, a controlled class A drug. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.03grammes of MMB-Fubinaca, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty.

Other

Keiron Walker, 28, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of begging in public. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to stealing razors valued at £70 belonging to Boots, at Low Pavement, Chesterfield. Must pay £70 compensation. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Rebecca Hallas, 39, of Birchwood Crescent, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that she travelled on a railway, namely Arriva Rail North Ltd, without having previously paid a £6.20 fare and with intent to avoid payment. Fined £440 and must pay £6.20 compensation, a £44 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Scott Nathan Hawksley, 26, of Pool Close, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in public. Fined £104 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Claire Bond, 37, of Annesley Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a wallet and contents. Fined £24 and must pay £573.97 compensation. Pleaded guilty to committing fraud by making a false representation by claiming she had been authorised to withdraw money from an account. Pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone. Community order to last until December 25, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.