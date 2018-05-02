The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 3 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Theft

Shinayde Theresa Ann Strachan, 29, of Houfton Road, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing ten Yankee candles. Pleaded guilty to stealing a meat joint. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat products. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing pots of yoghurt. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing coffee pods. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Beverley Glogley, 55, of St John’s Close, Walton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of stealing a black bag containing an Apple iPhone SE and personal documents valued at £600. Fined £180 and must pay £500 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until April 23, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Martin James Ward, 37, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £273 belonging to the Co-op, in South Normanton. Must pay £136.50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing groceries valued at £110 belonging to Sainsbury’s, in Eastwood. Must pay £55 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge imposed for a theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing a pressure washer valued at £100 belonging to Wilkinsons. Committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for an offence of theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing a pack of meat and a bottle of milk belonging to One Stop, in Alfreton. Committed to prison for 28 weeks.

Adam Ward, 31, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol belonging to the Co-op at Dronfield Civic Centre. Must pay £50.97 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Drugs

Dariusz Marcin Wrona, 31, of Saltergate, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.26g of MMB-FUBINACA 5F-MDMB-PINACA, a controlled class B drug. Must pay £85 costs. Detained in the courthouse with detention deemed served by time already spent in custody.

Other

Christopher Ball, 38, of Manvers Court, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with a curfew. Order to continue. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Shaun William Brazier, 30, of Portland Street, Clowne. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 14 days and original requirements are to continue including an Exclusion Requirement and Unpaid Work. Must pay £60 costs.

Shaun Parker, 34, of Lilac Grove, Shirebrook. Convicted of obtaining housing benefit after falsely claiming he was having to pay rent. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Helen Marie Foster, 41, of Wharf Road, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Drink Impaired Driving Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jack Daniel Skillicorn, 22, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Daniel Richard Alvey, 27, of Common Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 24, 2019. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and causing damage before the vehicle was returned. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Citroen C4. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault. No separate penalty.

Matthew Vaughan Clayton, 30, of North Side, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle with the intention of committing an offence of theft of the vehicle, or part of it or anything carried in it. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 17, 2018, with a 12 week curfew.

Wayne France, 43, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to urinating in a bus shelter, at New Beetwell Street, Chesterfield. Discharged conditionally for six months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Lisa Goodhew, 36, of Crofton Rise, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to having a registered vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Fined £55 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Finlay Ewan Messenger, 18, of Ruthyn Avenue, Barlborough. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Assault

Ryan Spencer, 42, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a direction under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 by returning to a locality at Glumangate, Chesterfield, which was within an exclusion period. No separate penalty.

Mark Elson, 31, of Hanbury Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until October 23, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring, a Resolve programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until October 23, 2019.

Kyle Howard, 26, of Acacia Avenue, Hollingwood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. Must pay £300 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Control of Violence for Angry Impulsive Drinkers Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jordan Steinborn, 18, of Broom Drive, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 24, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Amber Hurst, 22, of Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw. Pleaded guilty to assault. Must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 25, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours’ unpaid work.