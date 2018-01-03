The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the January 4 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Drugs

Anthony Lee helps, 29, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a controlled class B drug, in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Discharged conditionally for three months. He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Peter Tilbrook Barleyman, 23, of Fern Avenue, Middlecroft, Staveley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a controlled class B drug in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Leah Cara Toni Jade Hayden, 26, of The Crescent, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing various grocery items valued at £176.97 belonging to ASDA, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for a burglary and theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of burglary at Scarsdale Crescent, Chesterfield, which was subject to the suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 10 weeks.

Laura Leanne Woolston, 24, of Church Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to stealing groceries belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £5 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing further groceries belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £8 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing more groceries belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court having been released on bail. Community order to last until December 20, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Other

Anthony David Kay, 29, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Found guilty of using towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Church Street, Ripley. Fined £519 and must pay a £52 victim surcharge and £310 costs.

Tyler James Davenport, 20, of Walgrove Road, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he travelled on an Arriva Rail North Ltd railway without having previously paid a fare of £5.30. Fined £220 and must pay £5.30 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Callum James Eyre, 24, of Horse Chestnut Close, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he travelled on a railway without having previously paid a fare of £3.30. Fined £220 and must pay £3.30 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Lee Redfern, 26, of Dale Road, Matlock. Proved in absence that he travelled on a railway without having previously paid a fare of £5.10. Fined £220 and must pay £5.10 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Francis Thomas Tapp, 21, of Water Lane, Alfreton. Proved in absence that he travelled on a train without having previously paid a fare of £6.20. Fined £220 and must pay £6.20 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Leon James Aitken, 28, of Compton Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 13 days with the original Alcohol Treatment Requirement to continue. Must pay £85 costs.

Joshua Scott, 25, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Peter Bullock, 57, of Ashgate Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dehsrena Boyd Ashcroft, 42, of Pathways, Saltergate, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from a period of imprisonment. Fined £30.

Benjamin Peter Crowder, 25, of Kingsfield Court, Wirksworth, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by being absent from a specified place of curfew. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. No separate penalty. Dealt with for another original offence which was subject to the community order of possessing 0.2grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Dealt with for another original offence which was subject to the community order of taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner. No separate penalty.

Vicky Ann McCreadie, 30, of St Augustine’s Avenue, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Fined £30.

James Timothy Peter Adlington, 28, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on Brimington Road North, Chesterfield. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge for the offences of wasting police time. No action taken on the breach. Admitted committing an offence while subject to another 12 month conditional discharge imposed for using threatening behaviour. No action taken on the breach.

Mark Alan Purcell, 44, of Campbell Drive, Chesterfield. Found guilty of touching a woman sexually when she did not consent. Community order to last until December 20, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £60 and must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £320 costs.

Avant Homes (England) Limited, of Tallys End, Barlborough, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to cutting down, uprooting or wilfully destroying a tree located at the Chesterfield Borough Council GKN Sheepbridge Sports Ground, at Pomegranate Park, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, in contravention of the Town and Country Planning Tree Preservation Regulations 2012. Fined £20,000 and must pay a £170 victim surcharge and £1,643.37 costs. Pleaded guilty to causing or permitting the severing and damaging of the root systems of a Copper tree at Pomegranate Park, Newbold Road, Chesterfield, contravening the Town and Country Planning Tree Preservation Regulations 2012. Fined £1,600.

Builders UK Limited, of Hilderstone Road, Small Rice, Sandon, Staffordshire. Indicated a guilty plea to cutting down, uprooting or wilfully destroying a tree located at Pomegranate Park, on Newbold Road, at the Chesterfield Borough Council GKN Sheepbridge Sports Ground, in contravention of the Town and Country Planning Tree Preservation Regulations 2012. Fined £1,500 and must pay a £150 victim surcharge and £1,066.61 costs.

Zeta Louise Daniels, 44, of Crossings Avenue, Chapel-en-le-Frith. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions between February 22, 2016, and October 3, 2016, of a change of circumstances which she knew would affect her entitlement to Employment Support Allowance in that she was working. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Terry Carl Goodwin, 34, of Stand Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £277 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vasile Florin Romanescu, 35, of Shaw Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.