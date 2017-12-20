The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the December 21 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Lucy Nicola Dodson, 30, of Bevan Drive, Inkersall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation after they had driven a vehicle. Community order to last until June 10, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity requirement of up to 15 days. Fined £200 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Other

Wayne David Larkin, 34, of St Margaret’s Drive, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to begging in a public place namely Soresby Street car park. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Michael Frederick Nash, 32, of Tapton View Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to threatening violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises where someone was present who was opposed to the entry. Must pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to five days. Restraining order to last until December 10, 2019.

Garry Newton, 47, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing three Boss fragrances to the value of £186 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to comply with the notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by failing to register either an address or as being of no fixed abode within three days of his release from custody. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Richard Shaun Robinson, 21, of Harehill Road, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of detention of 16 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks of custody.

Paul Ross, 25, of Model Village, Creswell. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a probation officer. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to eleven days. Must pay £60 costs.

Adam Matthew Devine, 30, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Fined £50.

Assault

Rachel Barker, 49, of Belle Vue Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to four counts of assault by beating, at The White Lion, on Market Place, in Ripley. She must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until December 10, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 12 days. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Daniel Crossan, 21, of Longcroft View, Whitwell. Proved in absence that he committed assault by beating. Community order to last until October 12, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 16 days. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £320 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £75.

Rikki Vincent Tillotson, 25, of Byron Avenue, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining order to last until December 12, 2019.

Shane Victor Sales, 44, of Devonshire Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door to a value unknown belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Fined £80 and must pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jaydan Jackson Elliott, 23, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield. Admitted being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and was not kept under proper control and is subject to a complaint laid by the Chief Constable of Derbyshire that the dog be kept under proper control or destroyed. Ordered to keep Poppy, an English Bull Terrier and Labrador cross-breed, and Archie, a Staffordshire Blue Bull Terrier, be kept under proper control by being muzzled and kept on a lead at all times in public. Must pay “226 costs to Derbyshire Constabulary.

Theft

Stephen John Alsop, 58, of Elm Street, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels and two packets of Pilgrim’s Choice Cheese to the value of £46 belonging to Tesco. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months. Pleaded guilty to stealing coffee and household products of a value unknown belonging to Spar. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Drugs

Stephen James Haugh, 39, of Elnor Street, Langley Mill. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a cannabinoid, a controlled class B drug. Fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until December 12, 2018, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to six days.

Neil Bannister, 41, of Church Street South, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Persil liquid valued at £30.03 belonging to Singh’s Food and Wine Store. Must pay £30.03 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing Ariel and Bold liquids to the value of £40 belonging to Tesco. Must pay £40 compensation. Pleaded guilty to a further count of stealing Persil liquid to the value of £34.32 belonging to Singh’s Food and Wine Store. Must pay £34.32 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Pleaded guilty to stealing various items valued at £7.99 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £7.99. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.