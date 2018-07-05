Last chance to have say on changes to Derbyshire Fire’s ‘specialist response’ provision

There is just over a week for residents to have their say on changes to Derbyshire Fire’s specialist response provision across the county.

Residents can take part in three consultations, which have been running since June 1 and will close at midnight on the July 14 (next Saturday).

People can still get involved and DFRS is keen to gain the views of its communities in respect of the following consultation proposals:

Reduce the number of Aerial Ladder Platforms (ALP) across the Service from three to two. Remove the ALP from Buxton Fire Station, leaving two ALPs based at Chesterfield and Ascot Drive Fire Stations.

Remove the Water Rescue Unit from Matlock Fire Station leaving two Water Rescue Units at Buxton and Derby.

Remove the Water Rescue Unit from Chesterfield Fire Station leaving two Water Rescue Units at Buxton and Derby.

In 2017/18 as part of the service’s Integrated Risk Management Plan 2017-21, a review was undertaken in respect of the specialist response provision across the county.

The review was undertaken to ensure that the number and location of specialist vehicles and capability provision was right for the risks within Derbyshire, in line with the IRMP.

Area Manager David Crowther said: “We have had a good response to the consultation to date, however we are keen to ensure everyone has an opportunity to get involved and have their say.

“Whilst people can have their say online, we have also ensured that hard copies of all the consultation documents are available at local libraries in Buxton, Chesterfield and Matlock, where people can also leave their comments.

“It is important to note that the proposals would not impact on firefighter numbers across the county and would not lead to redundancies.”

Information supporting each of the three proposals and a link to ‘Have Your Say’ is available at http://www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/have-your-say/