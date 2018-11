Firefighters are dampening down a large rubbish fire containing tyres and vehicle parts near Clay Cross.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ first attended the fire on Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor at 11,52am today, Friday, November 9.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "Two appliances from Clay Cross attended a large rubbish fire containing tyres and vehicle parts at Old Pit Lane, Danesmoor. The crews used hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were detained damping down."