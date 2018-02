Police are appealing for information after reports of a large group of youths involved in 'multiple incidents of violence' yesterday evening.

A tweet by Derbyshire Constabulary said the disturbances happened in Long Eaton, Sandiacre and Stapleford areas between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday.

Derbyshire Police CID also tweeted saying it involved 'multiple incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour'.

Call police on 101 with any information using incident number 18000055052.