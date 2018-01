Thieves have stolen a large forklift truck from a business near Cromford.

Sometime between 5pm on Thursday, January 11, and 9am the next day, offenders broke into a secure yard at Pisani on the A6, near to the Cromford crossroads.

They stole a yellow forklift truck.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Damian Stanton on 101, quoting reference 18000018445, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.