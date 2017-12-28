Landlord comments on online rumours about pub

A departing pub landlord has moved to dispel rumours which are circulating online.

A number of Facebook posts claim that the Barley Mow in Wingerworth is about to shut.

However, landlord Tony Quigley told the Derbyshire Times this afternoon: "The pub isn't closing.

"We're moving on but it'll be under new management soon, hopefully by this time next week."

In addition, there are online rumours that the pub may become a Co-op food store.

Mr Quigley - who has been the pub's landlord for seven-and-a-half years - said: "I don't know where that's come from but it's wrong.

"It won't be a Co-op food store - it's staying as a pub."

Earlier this month, a Marks and Spencer spokesman used the Derbyshire Times to quash Facebook rumours that its Chesterfield town centre store was closing.

"We can confirm that there is no truth in the claim," the company's spokesman said.

People are advised not to post 'fake news' on social media; instead they should come to trusted sources for information.