Lancaster bomber set to grace Chesterfield's skies

A Lancaster bomber is expected to grace Chesterfield's skies over the weekend.

The iconic aircraft is planned to perform a flypast at 11.35am on Saturday as part of the Chesterfield Canal Festival, which is taking place at Staveley Town Basin (postcode S43 3XZ).

A Dakota.

There is expected to be a flypast by a Dakota at 2.15pm the following day, Sunday.

More than 7,300 Lancaster bombers were built during Second World War but most were scrapped in the years after 1945.

There are now only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world

A Lancaster bomber last flew over Derbyshire in May to mark the 75th anniversary of the famous Dambusters raids.

Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson MBE - the last surviving member of the Dambusters raids - was on board the Second World War bomber as it soared over the Derwent dam in the Peak District.

The Dakota was widely used by the allies during the Second World War and subsequently by air forces and civilian operators.

For more information about Chesterfield Canal Festival and the attractions on offer, visit www.chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/festival