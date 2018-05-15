LANCASTER BOMBER FLYPAST IN DERBYSHIRE: Will wind lead to cancellation of Dambusters anniversary flypast?

The 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raids celebrations, which were due to include a flypast in the Peak District tomorrow, are expected to be postponded.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is due to swoop over Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF and the 75th anniversary of the 617 Squadron Dambusters operation.

It is also scheduled to fly over the Chatsworth Estate.

But the organisers said they expect to have to cancel the event due to high wind speeds.

A statement from the RAF said: “After all the best-laid plans, the wind speed forecast for tomorrow is expected to be outside the limitations placed on the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster.

“Being over 70 years old, and one of only two airworthy Lancasters in the world, there are strict limitations on the weather conditions she is allowed to fly in order to preserve her airworthy condition so that she can continue to commemorate those who have so much for this country.

“If the wind speed tomorrow remains outside those limits, as it is expected to do at this time, the BBMF will, with great reluctance, be forced to cancel tomorrow’s planned flight of the Lancaster bomber down the Derwent Valley over the Eyebrook Reservoir to mark the 75th anniversary of 617 Squadron’s raid on German dams.

“We know many people have made plans to travel to watch the flypast and should the weather preclude the planned sortie, we recognise that many people will be disappointed.”