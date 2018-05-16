Lancaster Bomber flypast in Derbyshire cancelled

A flypast over the Peak District by a Lancaster Bomber, which was due to take place today, has been cancelled.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), who had organised the event, said the cancellation was because of today's wind conditions.

However, it added that knowing many people had planned to attend the event, it has been arranged that a Typhoon will instead fly as much of the planned route as possible.

The Lancaster was due to fly over the Derwent Dam at around 12.05pm, before continuing down the Derwent Valley and over Chatsworth. It was then scheduled to head to Rolls Royce in Derby and onwards to the Eyebrook Reservoir in Leicestershire



The flypast is being held to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the 75th anniversary of the RAF raid on major German dams by 617 Squadron - later known as The Dambusters.

The BBMF said: "We are so sorry to disappoint those who wished to see our Lancaster fly as once those original 617 sqn aircraft did, but hope you will enjoy the might and speed of world-class, multi-role Typhoon.

"The BBMF Lancaster is one of only two airworthy in the world. In order to preserve her in airworthy condition so that she can continue to commemorate those who gave so much for this country, there are strict limitations on the weather conditions she is allowed to fly in."