Lady Manners School celebrates its sporting stars

Sporting achievement and spirit were celebrated by students, parents and staff at the biennial Lady Manners School Sports Awards in Bakewell.

The awards were presented to Niamh O’Connell (Sports Leader Award); Kyle Smith (Most Improved Award); Lily Carson (William Musgrove Award); Louis Roach (Sports Contribution Award); Ben Patrick (Most Promising Award); Harriet Cockcroft (Sports Plus Award); the Equestrian Team (Team Award); and Izzy Cottrell (Sports Personality Award).

International dressage rider Alex Hellings, a former Lady Manners School student and a former ‘Most Promising Award’ winner, was the guest speaker. Throughout school she ably demonstrated the school’s motto, ‘strive to attain’, in balancing her equestrian pursuits with her school work. Her hard work and determination paid off when she left sixth form last year as a regular competitor at international dressage competitions, as well as having secured a place to study mathematics at university.