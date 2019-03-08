Knife surrender to launch in Derbyshire amid concerns about fatal stabbings nationally

A knife surrender will take place in Derbyshire next week to reduce the risk of weapons falling into the wrong hands.

The surrender - which comes following a number of fatal stabbings in the UK - is part of a national anti-knife crime initiative called Operation Sceptre.

Bins will be placed at police stations across the county between next Monday and Sunday and staff will be on hand to safely handle any bladed weapons handed in.

Inspector Richard Keene, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: "For the last four years our officers have worked hard across the county on Project Zao, an initiative to reduce knife crime in the county.

"The initiative is multi-stranded involving education, engagement and enforcement and our message has always been clear about the dangers of carrying a knife.

"We hope that by offering this opportunity it is a chance for parents, carers and friends to have discussions about the dangers of carrying a knife and that it is handed rather than causing serious harm or killing someone."

Yvonne Upton, a mum of a 21-year-old knife crime murder victim, said: "I think this is a great idea.

"Any knife off the street is potentially going to save a life and stop the misery that our family and Connor's friends have had to go through.

"If you are carrying a knife or know someone who is I would please urge you to take this opportunity to drop it in one of the bins at the police stations."

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "It's critical that we tackle knife crime from all angles and this opportunity to hand knives in to the police, disposing of them safely, is just one strand of the overall approach.

"I'm clear that enforcement alone is not enough, which is why I am funding a number of projects aimed at diverting young people away from crime and violence.

"But let me be clear, knife crime is a national problem and if it is to be tackled effectively it needs additional funding, officers and resources."

The bins will be at the following police stations across the county:

St Mary's Wharf police station, Chester Green, Derby

Cotton Lane police station, Derby

Peartree police station, Peartree Road, Derby

Ilkeston police station, Heanor Road, Ilkeston

Swadlincote police station, Civic Way, Swadlincote

Buxton police station, Silverlands, Buxton

Chesterfield police station, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield