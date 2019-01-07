Kind Clowne youngster raises thousands after making the chop for Little Princess Trust

A caring little girl from Clowne has proved she’s a cut above the rest after raising thousands of pounds for The Little Princess Trust. 10-year-old Ruby Macphail, who attends Clowne Junior School, spent 2018 growing her hair before shearing it off for the charity at Becky Candy Salon.

The tresses will be made into a wig for a child suffering from hairloss through illness like cancer or alopecia.

The amount raised is still being calculated, but thanks to generous donations mum Sharon has estimated Ruby has raised around £6,000. “Ruby was upset to find out that poorly children can lose their hair after seeing a programme on TV,” she said.

“She learned about the Little Princess Trust through a friend at school and came into the kitchen one day and told me she wanted to do it. We’re really proud of her and want to thank everyone who has donated.”