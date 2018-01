A brave Killamarsh resident tackled the flames before the fire service turned up.

At just after 4.15pm yesterday - Sunday, January 14 a crew from Staveley were called to Foxcroft Chase to deal with a wheelie bin and conifer fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The occupant had extinguished the fire and firefighters damped down and made safe to prevent re-ignition.”