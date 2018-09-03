Killamarsh car blaze which spread to homes is suspected to be arson

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car blaze spread to two homes.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire in Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 25 at around 5pm.

A blaze that began with a vehicle spread to two neighbouring houses, causing extensive damage to both properties and the car.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may assist enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 18*405638 and the name of the officer in the case DC Russell Garner, in any correspondence. Private messages can be sent on Facebook to /DerbyshireConstabulary