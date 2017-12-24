Kids 'lucky' to be unharmed after drink driver crashes car in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested for drink driving after crashing a car with two children inside.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the collision happened in Hartshay near Ripley on Friday.

Picture posted by @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

Officers breathalysed the man at the scene and discovered he was over twice the drink-drive limit.

They also found one of his tyres to be in a poor state.

According to police, there were two children - a three-year-old and a five-year-old - in the car at the time.

Officers said they were OK 'by pure luck' and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

On Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "We cannot repeat this enough - don't drink and drive.

"We are also making a child safeguarding referral."