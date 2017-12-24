Kids 'lucky' to be unharmed after drink driver crashes car in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested for drink driving after crashing a car with two children inside.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the collision happened in Hartshay near Ripley on Friday.
Officers breathalysed the man at the scene and discovered he was over twice the drink-drive limit.
They also found one of his tyres to be in a poor state.
According to police, there were two children - a three-year-old and a five-year-old - in the car at the time.
Officers said they were OK 'by pure luck' and were taken to hospital as a precaution.
On Twitter, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "We cannot repeat this enough - don't drink and drive.
"We are also making a child safeguarding referral."