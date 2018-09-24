Jury sent out on 'brutal' Ilkeston rape and attempted murder trial

The jury has been sent out to consider if a man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in Ilkeston is guilty or not guilty.

Anthony Dealey, 43, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, has denied attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery at Derby Crown Court.

Dealey formally worked at Spondon aerospace company Accrofab, and is married.

The victim was attacked in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, after getting off a bus early on November 26.

She was then strangled, raped and robbed.

The victim said she believed she was dying.

