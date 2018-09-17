Jury in trial of Chesterfield terror suspect shown series of videos

Jurors in the trial of two men accused of jointly plotting a terror attack in the UK have been shown a series of videos allegedly created by the defendants.

Andy Star, 32, the former owner of the Mermaid Fish Bar on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Farhad Salah.

The prosecution alleges Star was plotting a terror attack in the UK in support of so-called Islamic State - a charge he denies and claims is down to an innocent interest in homemade fireworks.

Salah - who also denies the same charge - is alleged to have been looking into an attack involving a driverless car bomb controlled by a laptop to spare themselves.

In court on Monday morning, prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said Star appeared to create a series of iPhone videos before he was arrested. One of the videos played to the jury showed a small device on top of a cardboard box which was lit and detonated while another showed a lit cigarette being pushed towards a piece of cotton wool.

Another video allegedly created by Salah showed someone’s hand with a white material which was ignited before disappearing.

Police outside the Mermaid Fish Bar, which used to be owned by Andy Star, last year.

The court heard Salah worked as a barber at Stocksbridge Barbers in Sheffield.

Giving evidence, Mohammed Ojakhy, owner of the shop, said: “He was a good barber - he was one of the best barbers.

“He was very polite to the customers, very, very friendly with them.

“He worked very hard.

“I saw him give food to homeless people.”

He added he did not think Salah developed extremist views or sympathies with so-called Islamic State.

Star and Salah, who are Iraqi nationals, were arrested at their separate addresses on December 19 last year.

The prosecution claims both defendants were working together in planning an attack and the ‘principle testing ground’ was at Star’s then premises, the Mermaid Fish Bar.

The trial continues.

