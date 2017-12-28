Judge tells abusive drunk our towns are “sick and tired” of drunken behaviour

A judge told a foul-mouthed drunk that if he could lock him up he would because he fears people are becoming “sick and tired” of drunken behaviour in our towns.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 21 how Gary Parsons, 46, of Egstow Street, Clay Cross, was abusive to police officers after they were called out to an incident on his road.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was the night of November 9 in the street where he lived and a disturbance was reported of someone being drunk and threatening.

“Once police arrived the defendant told officers to f**k off and he continued with that behaviour and there were other residents and children looking out of windows.”

Parsons pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He told the court: “I cannot remember much about it. I was fully intoxicated and I have apologised to police about it.

“I have got an alcohol problem. I am seeking help at the minute through my GP.”

He added that he is suffering Meniere’s disease and suffers with hearing loss and he has mental health issues which might be linked to his drink issues.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Parsons: “Stop drinking. People are sick and tired of walking through our towns being confronted by drunken idiots.

“They get into a state where they are ill, can hardly walk and become abusive. If I could I would send you to prison.

“Sort it out. You are 46 not 16.”

Parsons was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.