Judge forces Chesterfield thug to stare at battered face of assault victim

A judge forced a tearful criminal to stare at an image of the battered face of a woman he had attacked before he sentenced him to time behind bars.

District Judge Andrew Davison requested the image be displayed so defendant Wayne Thackray, 29, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, could look at his partner’s bruised, cut and battered face while he was being sentenced at Chesterfield magistrates’ court.

Pictured is Wayne Thackray, 29, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 26 weeks after he committed an assault and criminal damage.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Thackray and his partner had been to Thackray’s sister’s address and it was a niece’s birthday and there was an argument between the two of them about a cash card that Thackray could not find.”

Thackray’s partner tried to leave, according to Mrs Allsop, but Thackray slammed a door and pushed her off her feet by her throat and as she tried to defend herself he punched her and she went to the floor bleeding.

A witness stated she later heard the couple arguing as she drove past them with Thackray demanding the return of a bank card from the victim as he was pushing her.

She added that after parking she told Thackray to leave the victim alone before she was abused by the defendant and decided to call police.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Jobless Thackray pleaded guilty to committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the incident on October 25.

The court heard Thackray was also found by police with the victim after he had been released on bail after an initial hearing.

He also admitted damaging a personal security alarm in September which police had given the victim over previous concerns and he admitted breaching two previously imposed conditional discharges relating to a theft and a drunk-and-disorderly offence.

Mrs Allsop revealed there had been previously recorded domestic incidents concerning Thackray and his partner.

She added that Thackray is regarded as a high-risk perpetrator.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Thackray had handed himself into police and after he initially pleaded guilty to the assault at Derby magistrates’ court on October 27 he had gone to his step-father’s home and the victim was there.

Thackray subsequently went back with the victim to her property, according to Mr Tomlinson, and police were alerted.

Mr Tomlinson said Thackray has been diagnosed with autism, ADHD and has speech difficulties and he has been described as having a personality disorder.

Mr Tomlinson added: “He was in tears because he knows the starting point is a return to prison and he fears for his own personal safety and well-being in prison.”

An image of the victim’s badly swollen, bruised and cut black eye was shown on two large TV screens with one facing the court and one facing the dock and District Judge Davison said he wanted Thackray to look at the image.

During sentencing, District Judge Davison told the court: “I would like that photo to be put back up while he is crying for himself and he can look at that photo while I sentence him.”

Thackray was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and was ordered to pay £419.76 compensation and was given a £50 fine for the drunk-and-disorderly matter which can be deemed paid by way of seven days of custody.

District Judge Davison described Thackray as a “despicable, violent young man” and told him: “She has suffered a serious injury as is shown by that photo which you should look at in shame.”