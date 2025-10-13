Joint-boss ​Rawdon pleased despite Horncastle defeat

Action from Saturday's game with Immingham. Photo: Rob Savage.

​Joint-boss Will Rawdon was pleased with how his Horncastle Town side acquitted themselves despite a 2-0 defeat at home to Immingham on Saturday.

The visitors are in the top four of the Lincolnshire Premier League and scored two first-half goals to take all three points.

But Rawdon felt the young Wongers side showed plenty of promise.

He said: “Immingham are sitting near the top of the table and clearly have ambitions of challenging for honours this season. It was another test we knew we could compete in if we applied ourselves properly, and once again, the lads did exactly that.

"The game itself wasn’t one full of free flowing football from either side, but we certainly imposed ourselves at times and built good pressure, especially from corners and set plays. Unfortunately, we were undone by a second-phase long throw which fell kindly to their man on the edge of the box he struck it well enough to beat Kev Henry despite a hand from our keeper.

“There was a slight momentum shift before the break, and Immingham took advantage of a turnover, moving quickly through the thirds to grab a second before half time.

"The second-half saw us push hard to get ourselves back into the game. The lads kept going right until the end, but Immingham defended their lead and took all three points.

“The reality is we went toe-to-toe with a team that fancies themselves near the top. They found a little bit of quality at key moments and that’s the difference right now, and that’s where we’re aiming to get to.”

Horncastle were due to host Wyberton in the league on Wednesday, after this week’s News had gone to press, before going to Louth Town Reserves on Saturday, and Rawdon was quick to highlight the progress being made by his side.

He said: “When you look at how far we’ve come not just in performances but in scorelines from half-time to full-time since March of last season, which was a 3-2 loss away at Immingham funnily enough, it speaks volumes about the progress this group has made.

“The message has always been simple: challenge yourselves to be better every week and compete in every game. The lads are doing that, and the results will come.”