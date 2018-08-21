Jobs saved as Staveley firm bought out of administration

A Staveley-based microbrewery has been bought out of administration.

Raw Brewing Company Ltd called in administrators earlier this month and the company was immediately acquired by Silver Brewhouse Ltd, it has emerged today.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor - the Sheffield-based administrators - said: "Raw Brewing Company Ltd was incorporated in 2009 as a five-barrel brewery.

"It underwent expansion in 2012 and by 2017 had grown further with the purchase of a 15 barrel brewing plant.

"While increased production led to higher turnover, it also increased HMRC liabilities arising from Beer Duty Levy, subsequently causing cashflow difficulties.

"The business and assets have been acquired in a pre-pack sale, saving the company's two employees' jobs."

Joint administrator Claire Dowson added: "It's good news for creditors, staff and customers that the business will continue to trade and now has a more secure future."