Jilted thug grabbed his ex-partner by the neck

A jilted thug attacked his ex-girlfriend after she had told him the relationship was over and she had started seeing someone else.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 29 how Kai Buckingham, 42, of Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh, repeatedly grabbed his ex and rammed her into a kitchen work top.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said: “In the last four weeks she has been seeing someone else and her relationship was over with the defendant and it had been over a long time ago.”

Mrs Haslam added Buckingham had arranged to meet the complainant at her home but he turned up after he had been drinking and he was abusive before he assaulted her. Buckingham walked into her home, according to Mrs Haslam, and was abusive and grabbed her under the chin and rammed her into the sink worktop.

Mrs Haslam added the complainant thumped Buckingham in self defence but he grabbed her neck again and squeezed and forced her into the worktop again. The court heard how the complainant fled to another woman’s address.

Buckingham told police his ex had been having an affair and he met her after he had been drinking and claimed he was struck across the face first but he later accepted the prosecution’s case. The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on October 20.

Magistrates sentenced Buckingham to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also given a two-year restraining order.