Jewellery and cash stolen during north Derbyshire burglary

Items of jewellery and cash were stolen during a burglary at a house in Eckington.

Between 6pm on Sunday, September 30 and 8am on Monday, October 1, a property on West End View was targeted.

Several items of jewellery and a quantity of cash were taken, as well as a black Ford Focus.

The car was later found abandoned in the Richmond area of Sheffield.

Call police on 101 quoting the reference number 18000469860 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Craig Allinson.