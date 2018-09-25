Jet 2 flight to East Midlands Airport declares 'general emergency'

A flight from Girona, Spain, to East Midlands Airport has made a u-turn near the English Channel after the pilot declared an 'general emergency'.

The Boeing 737 was supposed to arrive at 12.30pm after it left Spain after 11am.

According to flight tracking site flightradar24 the plane has landed at Rennes Bretagne Airport, near Rennes.

A spokesperson for Jet 2 said: “Flight LS612 from Girona to East Midlands has diverted to Rennes as a precautionary measure, due to one of the pilots feeling unwell.

"A standby pilot will be flown to Rennes so that we can get customers on their way to East Midlands Airport as soon as possible.”