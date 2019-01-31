Jeremy Corbyn visits Derbyshire to talk about bus cuts - after his bus doesn't turn up

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Ilkeston today to speak to residents about their concerns over bus cuts.

Ironically, Mr Corbyn had to catch a lift to the town from Nottingham after the bus he was waiting for failed to show up.

During the visit, Mr Corbyn met Catherine Atkinson, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Erewash.

According to research by Labour, bus fares are set to 'soar' over the next few years - with average prices expected to be 53 per cent higher in 2022 than they were in 2010.

Passenger numbers, meanwhile, are on course to be 10 per cent lower than in 2010, which is when the Conservatives came to power.

During his visit to Ilkeston, Mr Corbyn criticised bus operators for raking in £3.3billionn in profits since 2009-10 despite ongoing cuts to services.

He said: "The Tories said privatisation would improve our buses but private bus companies are running bus services into the ground while raking in billions of pounds in profit.

As well as speaking to Ilkeston residents, Mr Corbyn also met community leaders.

"Passengers now face a toxic mix of rising fares, cuts to services and reduced access.

"Labour will act in the interests of the many by protecting pensionsers' bus passes and introducing a new free pass for under 25s.

"For too long the bus industry has put profit for a few before millions of passengers.

"A future Labour Government will change that."

Mr Corbyn insisted a Labour Government would change the bus industry for the better.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "It is for councils to decide which bus operations to support in their areas, but we help to subsidise costs through around £250million worth of investment every year.

"£42m of this is already devolved to local authorities and a further £1bn funds the free bus pass scheme, benefiting older and disabled people across the country."