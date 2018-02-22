Jeremy Corbyn 'in Chesterfield' on the day of alleged Czech spy meeting

It has been revealed that Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn was in Chesterfield the day he allegedly met with a Communist spy at the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn's office has said his diary records show that he was at the Chesterfield Socialist Conference on the day which a former Communist agent said they met in the 80's.

150 miles away from the House of Commons in London were the former Czech spy said they met on October 24, 1987.

The House of commons also was not open on the day in question as it was a Saturday.

A spokesman for the Labour Leader said: “In the original documents, which remember were secret documents at the time, the agent who claims to have been at the meeting also claimed to have been at other meetings, and reported as fact, including having a meeting with Jeremy on the 24th October 1987 in London, in the House of Commons.

"As it happens we can confirm on that day Jeremy was in fact in Derbyshire, at the Chesterfield Socialist Conference. It was the day after his mother died.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is also threatening to sue Mansfield MP Ben Bradley for defamation after a controversial tweet linked to the alleged meeting.

“There is no possibility that he was at a meeting with a Czech diplomat, or someone posing as a Czech diplomat, in the House of Commons, on a Saturday, in London, at the same time."

Mr Corbyn's office did also reveal that he 'recalls' meeting with a Czechoslovak diplomat, in 1986 at the House of Commons.

Mr Corbyn is also threatening to sue Mansfield MP Ben Bradley for defamation after a controversial tweet linked to the alleged meeting.

The MP has been called on to apologise on Twitter and donate to charity.