Jealous knife attack thug deserved his ‘severe’ jail term

A jealous Derbyshire thug caged for a frenzied knife attack richly deserved his ‘severe’ nine-year sentence, judges have ruled.

Ashley James Sowter, 27, slashed at his victim ten times after discovering that he had been seen with Sowter’s ex-partner.

Sowter’s ex, who had spent the day visiting her uncle’s grave, was at home with the victim when Sowter stormed in with an eight-inch knife.

“On entering the living room he began attacking the victim who was sitting on the sofa,” Mr Justice Spencer told London’s Appeal Court.

“It was a frenzied knife attack - with at least ten blows struck or aimed,” he added.

When Sowter’s ex tried to intervene he “punched her in the face and knocked her to the floor”, before resuming his knife onslaught.

Sowter, of Gorsey Bank, Wirksworth, was jailed for nine years last November after he admitted wounding with intent and assault by beating at Derby Crown Court.

He challenged his sentence at the Appeal Court, claiming it was far too harsh and should be cut.

But Mr Justice Spencer said Sowter’s victim sustained four stab wounds and believed he was going to die.

His ex was so severely traumatised she had to move home and the judge added: “The only real mitigation is the remorse he has belatedly demonstrated”.

Dismissing Sowter’s appeal, he concluded: “Nine years was neither excessive nor wrong in principle.

“It was a severe sentence, but properly severe for this very serious offence.

“He could easily have found himself facing a charge of murder.”