JAILED: Chesterfield death-crash woman who deliberately drove car into another vehicle

A woman who deliberately drove her car at another vehicle has been found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for more than nine years.

Abigail Andrews drove her Nissan Juke head-on into a Renault Clio driving in the opposite direction, killing driver Andrew McKenna and causing serious injuries to his two passengers, Wayne Bratley and Christopher Parker.

Following a trial, 19-year-old Andrews, of Burrs Wood Croft, Upper Newbold, was found guilty of manslaughter and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was sentenced today, Wednesday, December 13 at Derby Crown Court to nine-and-a-half years in jail. She was banned from driving for nine years and nine months and will have to take an extended retest before she is allowed behind the wheel again.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Darren Muggleton said: “Andrews has never admitted the reasons for her actions that night so we may never know exactly what caused her to speed, head-on, into another car, with such tragic results.

“She had argued with friends minutes before the crash and may have done it to purposefully hurt herself, or to gain sympathy from people.

“Her defence was that there were three children walking near a barrier at the side of the road and one child was pushed into the road by another and she had to avoid this child. Evidence from witnesses and physical evidence from scene did not support her account. No one saw these children.

“Mr McKenna died at the scene and his two passengers were left with serious, life-long injuries.”

The crash happened shortly after 10pm on Monday, June 20 2016 in Erin Road, Poolsbrook. Mr McKenna (60), of Staveley, was driving two work colleagues home at the time.