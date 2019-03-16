Jail for offender who threatened to chop off man's fingers in Selston

Two brothers have been sentenced after threatening a man with weapons during an incident in Selston.

Darren Thornley, 47, of Valentine Avenue, Selston, was jailed for 20 months after admitting charges of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and threatening a person with a sharply pointed article in a public place.

Richard Thornley, 44, of no fixed address, was handed an 18-month community order and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The brothers had pool balls in socks and Darren Thornley also threatened the victim with a machete and headbutted him during the incident in Upper Mexborough Road on January 8.

They threatened the victim after accusing him of stealing their trailer.

They demanded money from him, with Darren Thornley threatening to chop his fingers off.

Officers were quickly on the scene and arrested the brothers as they drove away from the property.

They were found to be in possession of pool balls in socks and a machete was also recovered from the seized vehicle.

The pair appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday.