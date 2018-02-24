Jack Reynolds, nearly 106, set to ride Chesterfield's big wheel tomorrow!

One of the UK's oldest men - Derbyshire's very own Jack Reynolds - is due to ride Chesterfield's big wheel tomorrow.

Great-grandfather Jack, of Hollingwood - who turns 106 in April - can't wait to get on board the attraction and see some stunning views of Chesterfield town centre and surrounding areas from high above.

He's expected to ride the wheel with his family at around 1pm.

He'll be one of the oldest people - if not the oldest person - to go on the attraction.

Jayne Goodwin, Jack's daughter, said: "Dad enjoys anything exciting."

Last month, daredevil Jack went abseiling at Dronfield-based ALPS Ltd.

On his 105th birthday last April, lifelong Derbyshire resident Jack became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster - and raised much-needed funds for the Derbyshire air ambulance.

He's previously raised money for Ashgate Hospicecare by getting a tattoo for his 104th birthday.

And at the age of 102, he completed the ice bucket challenge dressed in nothing but a pair of Union Jack boxer shorts, raising thousands of pounds for the ALS Foundation.

Giving the secret to a long and happy life, Jack - who worked at Staveley Works for 40 years before retiring in 1975 - once famously said: "Work hard, always smile, get plenty of fresh air and last but not least have a tot of Grouse whisky in your tea in the morning and a tot before bed."

The 60-metre wheel is in Chesterfield town centre until Sunday, March 11.