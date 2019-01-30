Is the big wheel returning to Chesterfield this year?

It put a smile on many people's faces - but the big wheel will not be returning to Chesterfield town centre during 2019.

The 60-metre, 40-gondola observation wheel - which was situated in Chesterfield town centre between February 10 and March 11 - was enjoyed by 40,000 people.

It was brought to the town by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with operator Mellors Group Events.

A council spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times today: "There are no plans to bring the wheel back this year but we are in discussions with Mellors Group Events about the possibility of bringing it back to Chesterfield in the future and also about other events which could be held."

The wheel was previously situated in high-profile locations such as the London Olympic celebrations, Hyde Park, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol.

While most folk adored the attraction, some people raised safety concerns and claimed it was based on wooden pallets.

However, a spokesperson for Mellors Group Events dispelled this fake news and said the wheel actually sat on heavy duty sleepers - and insisted the company possessed an 'impeccable' safety record.

Some people also claimed the council had 'wasted money' on the spectacle - but it was in the town at no cost to the authority.

As well as the wheel, Mellors Group Events also operates attractions including a zip wire and rollercoasters.