Investment pledge by new owners of Peak District caravan park

The new owners of a Peak District caravan park have signaled their intention to "invest significantly" in the new acquisition.

Rivendale Caravan Park at Alsop-en-le-Dale, which is situated off the A515 between Buxton and Ashbourne, has been sold to Darwin Leisure Development Fund (DLDF) from a guide price of offers over £3.5 million.

The park is located within an impressive backdrop of a former quarry.

DLDF is the owner of three UK holiday parks which will be redeveloped into luxury lodge resorts and which will join the highly-regarded Darwin Escapes brand, consisting of 20 other UK holiday parks.

Extending to 34.8 acres, Rivendale provides around 170 pitches incorporating a variety of holiday uses such as static caravans, lodges, touring pitches, camping pitches, camping pods and yurts.

The park also includes an historic stone-built facilities building with licensed café, bar and four letting bedrooms, and a separate newly-developed spa facility, all within an impressive backdrop of a former quarry.

Anthony Esse, Chief Executive of Darwin Alternative Investment Management, the investment advisor to DLDF, said: “We have hoped to acquire a property in the Peak District for some time and the opportunity provided at Rivendale was too good to miss and we have a clear plan to invest significantly in the park.”

Colliers International acted for the vendors, a private family, with Blacks Solicitors LLP conducting the conveyancing.

Commenting on the deal, Head of UK Parks Agency for Colliers International, Richard Moss, said: “Rivendale Caravan Park is situated in the heart of a hugely popular tourist hub.

"The strength of location coupled with the ability for the new owner to further enhance an already successful business made for an attractive prospect to the market.

"A great deal of interest was received despite the property being made available on a very discreet basis.”