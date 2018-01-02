Investigations continue after homeless man found dead in Chesterfield

Investigations are continuing after a homeless man was found dead in Chesterfield over Christmas.

Paramedics found the body of David Fuller, 41, of no fixed abode, inside a derelict building on Chatsworth Road on Boxing Day night.

A Chesterfield coroners' court official revealed Mr Fuller's name and said an investigation to establish the cause of his death started last Thursday.

This morning, the official said: "It will be at least another six to eight weeks before we get any results back."

Police are also investigating the circumstance surrounding Mr Fuller’s death and urging anyone with information to call them.

Residents have told of their shock and sadness at the news and offered their condolences to Mr Fuller's loved ones.

They added that the property where he was found - 128-130 Chatsworth Road, next to The 3 Bro’s takeaway - has been derelict for a number of years.

The building is currently on the market to be let as a possible shop or restaurant.

It is owned by Chesterfield-based Westcliffe Properties Ltd.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted the company asking if it would like the opportunity to comment but has not yet received a response.

