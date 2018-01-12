Investigation underway after death of man in Chesterfield

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating Derbyshire Constabulary interaction with a man who has died after a short period in custody in Chesterfield.

The 42–year-old man - who has not yet been named - became unwell shortly after arriving at Chesterfield custody suite at around 1.30pm on Sunday following his arrest in Pleasley during a domestic incident.

Just before 3pm, the man was transferred by ambulance to the Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he sadly died on Wednesday night.

An IOPC spokesman said: "All deaths and serious injuries in police custody must be referred to the IOPC by law.

"Following the referral from Derbyshire Constabulary, IOPC investigators were deployed to the post-incident procedures on Sunday.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage from the custody suite and body-worn video.

"Police officers and staff who had contact with the man or witnessed his detention have provided us with their initial accounts of the incident - and investigators have contacted the man's family to explain our role."

The coroner has been informed about the incident and a post-mortem examination is due to take place over the weekend.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "Our sympathies are with the man's family and everyone else affected by his death.

"Our inquiries are at an early stage and we will be carrying out a thorough investigation into the events of Sunday."