Firefighters were called to Killamarsh after two cars and two caravans caught fire.

Firefighters from Clowne and Aston Park arrived at Rotherham Road in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 18) where they found the vehicles alight.

They used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fires.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to take place today.

