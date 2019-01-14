Investigation launched after contractor suffers 'crush injury' at Chesterfield car park site

An investigation has been launched after a contractor suffered a 'crush injury' while working in Chesterfield.

The incident happened at the site of the replacement Saltergate multi-storey car park - which is currently under construction and due to open in springtime - on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council - which will own and operate the car park - said: "A contractor suffered a crush injury."

The contractor works for Huber Car Park Systems.

A Huber spokesperson said: "There was an incident on our construction site in Chesterfield which meant that an operative required immediate medical assistance.

"The operative sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital for further investigation.

"Currently, we are conducting an internal investigation and cannot provide any further comment until this is concluded."

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) added: "We are aware and making initial enquiries."

The HSE spokesperson confirmed that the contractor was not fatally injured - despite speculation on social media.