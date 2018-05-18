Investigation continues into Chesterfield charity Kids 'n' Cancer

An inquiry into a Chesterfield charity is ongoing, officials have revealed.

High-profile local businessman Mike Hyman, who founded Kids 'n' Cancer, and his wife June were arrested on suspicion of theft in March last year. The pair remain on bail.

After they were arrested, the Charity Commission opened an inquiry into Kids 'n' Cancer to 'assess serious concerns about its management and governance'.

The Charity Commission also froze Kids 'n' Cancer's bank accounts.

This week, a Charity Commission spokesperson said: "Our inquiry into Kids 'n' Cancer is ongoing so I'm afraid we are unable to comment further at this time or say when it might conclude.

"The commission is liaising closely with Derbyshire police about their criminal investigation; the results of this will impact on the commission's inquiry.

"It is the commission's general policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were."

Mr Hyman co-founded Kids 'n' Cancer in 2010.

The charity's website stated: "We assist children in the UK suffering from mass tumour cancers to access potentially life-saving proton therapy treatment in the USA if appropriate to their condition."