Inspirational Chesterfield teenager shortlisted for Duke of Westminster Award for Cadet of the Year 2019

A 17-year-old from Chesterfield has been shortlisted for the Duke of Westminster Award for Cadet of the Year 2019.

Nicole Lander is one of 40 cadets from across the country that will compete for a place in the next round of the award selection process, a challenging three-and-a-half day event in Somerset.

The selection event, which will take place later this month, could lead to Nicole being one of only around ten chosen to go on a trip of a lifetime to South Africa in July to undertake community work. It will also earn her a place at a House of Lords luncheon in London in June.

Nicole, who is from Tupton, joined the Chesterfield unit of the Derbyshire Volunteer Police Cadets in 2015, and was put forward for the award because of her willingness to support charity and community initiatives, and demonstrating outstanding resilience and commitment to the unit during the past four years.

Former Police Cadet leader, PC Kim Holden, who nominated Nicole for the award, said: “I am extremely proud that Nicole has successfully made it through to the selection process in Somerset for the prestigious Duke of Westminster Award 2019. This is the second year we have entered this award, and the second time we are sending one of our amazing young people to selection.

“Nicole has shown resilience and maturity beyond her years and we are lucky to have such an inspirational young lady representing our force.”

The CVQO Westminster Award recognises the achievements of cadets from the armed forces, police, fire and St. Johns Ambulance or other affiliated youth organisation.

It is in its 16th year and is designed to find and recognise the best of the CVQO BTEC candidates from across the UK.

In October 2018, Nicole was nominated to support the High Sheriff at The High Sheriffs Legal Service, and to perform a reading at Derby City Cathedral in front of an audience of 300 people, as represented the unit at remembrance parades and taken part in many different fundraising activities for Cancer Research and Safe and Sound.

Nicole is the second member of the Derbyshire Volunteer Police Cadets to get through to the final selection process, after fellow cadet Naomi Eyre was the first last year from the unit to earn a place in South Africa.

CVQO is a UK-based education charity offering a broad range of vocational qualifications, designed to recognise the work undertaken by young people and adult volunteers within youth organisations.