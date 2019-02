We were given a guided tour of the club on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield, which boasts 25,000 members and is one of the city's naughtiest nights out to take an up to date look on what it looks like in 2019! WARNING: ADULT CONTENT



1. The mirrored room La Chambre's mirrored play room. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. La Chambre Outside the club on Attercliffe Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Barry Calvert La Chambre founder and owner Barry Calvert inside the bondage dungeon. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Play room Another of the upstairs play rooms at La Chambre other Buy a Photo

View more